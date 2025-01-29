عربي


Jordanians Are Now Allowed To Fly To Syria, Interior Ministry Source Announces

1/29/2025 9:20:11 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) – An official source in the Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that Jordanians will be able to fly the Kingdom's airports to international airports in Damascus and Aleppo effective from the date air transport resumes.

MENAFN29012025000117011021ID1109146137


Jordan News Agency

