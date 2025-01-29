Jordanians Are Now Allowed To Fly To Syria, Interior Ministry Source Announces
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) – An official source in the Ministry
of Interior announced on Wednesday that Jordanians will be able to fly the Kingdom's airports to international airports in Damascus and Aleppo effective from the date air transport
resumes.
