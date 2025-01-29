New Guidance Toolkit Launched For Educators In Conflict Areas

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (OSRSG CAAC) have launched a new guidance toolkit to support teachers and educators working with children and young people affected by armed conflict.

This innovative resource developed with the support of Qatar will be rolled out to educators and policymakers globally to enhance their ability to address the complex needs of children impacted by conflict.

The launch ceremony held Wednesday at Marriott Marquis was attended by Salah Khaled, director, Unesco regional office for the Gulf States and Yemen; Sheikha Hanouf Abdulrahman al-Thani, director international organisations and co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sheikha Haya Abdulrahman al-Thani, head of strategic partnerships, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD); Dawoud al-Masri, head, Analysis and Outreach Hub OSRSG CAAC among others.

Al-Masri read out the message of Virginia Gamba, special representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict. Gamba emphasised:“Education is a cornerstone of healing and resilience for children affected by armed conflict. This Guidance toolkit is a vital step in ensuring educators are prepared to support these children in reclaiming their futures. By fostering safe, inclusive, and nurturing learning environments, we can empower young people to overcome the trauma of conflict and thrive.”

This self-learning tool is tailored for use in formal and non-formal education settings, equipping teachers with the skills and knowledge necessary to support children in their reintegration journeys. It also serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, practitioners, and teacher educators involved in programming and training in conflict-affected and post-conflict settings.

Khaled from Unesco highlighted the collaboration's significance:“This partnership between Unesco and OSRSG CAAC reflects our shared commitment to protecting children's right to education in the face of adversity. The guidance toolkit offers practical tools for educators to address the unique challenges faced by children associated with armed forces and groups. Together, we aim to ensure education remains a beacon of hope and a pathway to a brighter future for all.”

Sheikha Hanouf noted that recognising the importance of training teachers, especially those working in conflict areas, Qatar worked with the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict and Unesco to develop a set of guidelines for teachers and staff working with children affected by armed conflict.

She highlighted:“Qatar plays a fundamental role in supporting education in conflict areas and regions affected by attacks through humanitarian and development initiatives aimed at ensuring children's right to education despite difficult conditions. Qatar reaffirms its humanitarian commitment through these ongoing efforts and its global role in ensuring inclusive and safe education for all children, even in the most challenging situations.”

“The toolkit not only recognises the need for supporting children in conflict areas, but is an aid of those teachers and administrators in their tireless commitment towards their students and of those communities. A collaboration of this nature is precisely what the world requires. This vision aligns closely with the mission of Qatar Fund for Development, which is dedicated to support sustainable development and upholding human dignity worldwide,” added Sheikha Haya.

MENAFN29012025000067011011ID1109146135