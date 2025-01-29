Donald Trump Is Not Harry Potter!

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In the realm of real-world politics, where interests intertwine and visions clash, U.S. President Donald insists on playing the role of the famous wizard Harry Potter, imagining that he can solve the world's most complex problems by simply waving a magic wand and saying:“Abracadabra”. This magical approach reflects an incomplete understanding of the intricate nature of international politics, as evidenced by his repeated attempts to propose solutions that appear completely detached from reality, as though they were born in a world of fantasy.

Trump sought to end the Russian-Ukrainian war in an instant, as if it were a mere disagreement that could be resolved in a quick meeting between the conflicting parties. He also attempted to tackle immigration issues and border crises with South American countries through unilateral decisions, ignoring the deep-rooted causes of these crises, which stretch back decades. His ambitions did not stop there; he wanted to buy Greenland from Denmark as though it were a commodity up for sale. Similarly, he expressed a desire to control the Panama Canal, treating it like a piece of land in his backyard. These aspirations reveal not only a glaring political shortsightedness but also a tendency to approach politics with the mindset of a businessman, reducing complex issues to mere financial transactions.

In the Middle East, Trump's handling of the Palestinian issue serves as a striking example of this magical thinking. He imagined that a conflict spanning more than a century could be resolved through quick measures that place the humanitarian and financial burden entirely on other countries, while disregarding the historical, political, and human dimensions of the issue. The former president treated the matter as if it were an apartment cleanup after a wild party-expecting Arab nations to shoulder the costs while absolving the party responsible for the destruction. This approach was merely an extension of the logic of force that ignores the Palestinians' historical rights and places the entire region before new challenges that only exacerbate an already volatile situation.

Treating politics like a business venture has deepened hatred toward the United States in the region. Even if some regimes were willing to make concessions-which they are not-Arab peoples would never accept such an approach that crushes their rights and violates their dignity. Furthermore, regimes understand that adopting this logic would weaken them in front of their people and threaten their stability-not to mention that such actions would contradict their fundamental principles. Egypt, for example, firmly upholds its historical stance on the Palestinian cause and categorically rejects any discussion of forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land.

Egypt has provided all possible assistance to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. Any viable solution must focus on improving the living and humanitarian conditions of Palestinians rather than resorting to forced displacement, which constitutes a clear violation of international law. Lastly, Egypt's border security is a red line, and the country will not accept any demographic changes that could compromise its national security.

Ultimately, politics is not about“Abracadabra” or waving a magic wand to alter reality with the push of a button. It is a science and an art that demands a profound understanding of reality and its complexities, coupled with a long-term vision that balances interests with justice. What Trump has done serves as a stark example of the failure of this superficial approach-one that may seem appealing on the surface but harbors severe consequences for global stability.

Ramy Galal is an Egyptian senator, writer, and academic specializing in public management and cultural policies. He has authored studies on cultural diplomacy, the orange economy, and restructuring Egypt's cultural institutions.

Galal holds a PHD degree from Alexandria University, a master's degree from the University of London, and Diploma from the University of Chile.

He studied advanced programs in governance and leadership from King's College London, Hertie School of Berlin, and Missouri State University, USA.

A former adviser and spokesperson for Egypt's Ministry of Planning. He was also the spokesperson for the Egyptian Opposition Coalition. He represents Egypt at international forums and contributes to leading publications.