Ramadan Drama 2025: Star-Studded Showdown Among Egypt's Biggest Names

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ramadan drama in 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling seasons in recent years, as Egypt's top stars return to captivate audiences with a mix of gripping thrillers, classic Saidi dramas, comedic gems, and action-packed tales. The fierce competition among these iconic figures is raising the stakes for viewers, ensuring that this Ramadan promises plenty of drama, suspense, and entertainment.

A Race for Viewers' Hearts

The race for Ramadan's top-rated series has begun, and the stakes are higher than ever as some of Egypt's most beloved stars return to the screen. The content spans multiple genres, from intense thrillers and Saidi-inspired stories to light-hearted comedies and action-packed adventures. This variety ensures there's something for everyone, fuelling anticipation among the audience as they eagerly await what each actor will bring to the table.

El-Awady Leads the Charge in Saidi Drama

At the forefront of the drama is actor Ahmed El-Awady, starring in“Fahd El Batal,” where he takes on the role of a popular Saidi figure, navigating life's challenges in a world filled with obstacles. The series, which features Mirna Nour El-Din and an ensemble cast including Mahmoud El-Bezzawy and Lucy, is penned by writer Mahmoud Hamdan and directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam. It's a story of resilience, grit, and the fight to overcome adversity-elements that are sure to resonate with viewers.







Shaaban Delves Into an Antiquities Dealer's World

Equally compelling is Mustafa Shaaban's portrayal of an antiquities dealer in“Hakim Basha,” a gripping blend of suspense and action. As his character faces major crises, Shaaban teams up with Monther Rayahneh and Salwa Khattab in this highly anticipated series, directed by Ahmed Khaled Amin and written by Mohamed Al-Shawaf.







El-Atawla and Al-Maddah Continue Their Dominance

For fans of powerful storytelling,“El-Atawla” returns for its second season, with Ahmed El-Sakka and Tareq Lotfy reprising their roles in a drama that delves deep into the dynamics of struggle and power. The show continues to impress, with Bassem Samra and Fifi Abdou joining the cast. The writing of Mustafa Jamal Hashem and direction by Ahmed Khaled Moussa ensure that El-Atawla remains a fan favorite.







Meanwhile, Hamada Helal's“Al-Maddah” returns for a fifth installment,“Al-Maddah 5: Ostorat Al Aahd,” continuing to explore the mysterious and psychological depths of his character's journey. With the addition of Ghada Adel, Khaled El-Sawy, and Heba Magdi, the series promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats, directed by Ahmed Samir Farag.

Comedy and Drama, Both at Their Best

On the comedic side, Hesham Maged and Asmaa Galal team up again in“Ashgal Shaqa S2,” a light-hearted comedy filled with laughter, directed and written by Khaled Diab. However, fans should also keep an eye on Ahmed Makki, who steps away from his usual comedic roles to star in the serious drama“Al-Ghawi.” With a gripping storyline and fresh directorial vision by Mandou El-Adl, this promises to be a standout moment in his career.







The Return of Henidy and Ragab

After years away from the spotlight, Mohamed Henidy is back with“Shehadat Moamlaet Atfal,” blending comedy and drama under the direction of Wael Farag. The series is generating buzz for Henidy's return to the small screen, and audiences can expect his signature charm.

Similarly, Mohamed Ragab makes his much-anticipated return with“El-Halangi,” a social drama featuring Mahmoud Gabel and Abeer Sabry. Directed by Moataz Hossam, the series explores unique human experiences, adding depth to the Ramadan offerings.







A Season Full of Variety

Beyond the leading stars, this Ramadan season also sees the return of familiar faces like Yasser Jalal, who continues the saga of“Gawdar – Alf Leyla w Leyla 2.” Ahmed Daoud presents the exciting“El Sharnaka,” while comedians Ahmed Amin and Akram Hosny offer their own entertaining works with“El-Nos” and“El-Captin,” respectively. The lineup continues with“Ouabal Andakum” starring Hassan El-Raddad and Amy Samir Ghanem, and“Qahwat El Mohatta” starring Ahmed Ghazi, creating a well-rounded collection of shows to suit all tastes.







With a wide range of genres and styles, the 2025 Ramadan season promises to be one of the most dynamic in recent years. Whether it's Saidi dramas, psychological thrillers, or comedic gems, the competition between these powerhouse actors will keep audiences glued to their screens. The return of beloved stars like Henidy adds an extra layer of excitement, ensuring that this Ramadan season will be one to remember.







In the end, the 2025 Ramadan drama season is a feast for the eyes, offering something for every viewer. With Egypt's top actors bringing their A-game, the audience stands to benefit the most, experiencing a month full of exciting and innovative performances. The rivalry among the stars ensures that this year's Ramadan drama will be packed with memorable moments, leaving viewers eager for more.