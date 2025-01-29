Tiktok Forges Partnership To Boost Kenya's Creative Economy

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Jan 30 (IANS) Video-sharing social networking TikTok announced partnerships with global digital advertising firm Aleph Holdings and Kenya-based platform Wowzi, which is expected to boost Kenya's creative economy.

Carl Jordan, head of sales and global business solutions for sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the cooperation with Aleph Holdings will ease the process for Kenyan businesses to advertise their products and services on the mobile platform, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The collaboration with Wowzi will provide Kenyan content creators with access to potential advertisers in order to enhance their revenue streams," Jordan said.

He noted that the partnerships reflect TikTok's commitment to strengthening the local creative ecosystem by ensuring talent is rewarded on the platform.

Stephen Newton, regional managing director for sub-Saharan Africa at Aleph Holdings, said the partnership with TikTok will simplify media buying for Kenyan businesses, enabling them to transact in local currency while benefiting from TikTok's insights.

Mike Otieno, co-founder and president of Wowzi, noted that the partnership with TikTok in the development of Kenya's vibrant creator community is designed to provide valuable opportunities for local creators to connect with audiences worldwide and maximise their potential on the platform.

