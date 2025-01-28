Final Deadlines For 2025 North American, EMEA And African SABRE Awards

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK and LONDON-PRovoke is announcing final deadlines for this year's SABRE Awards competitions in North America, EMEA, and Africa.



As previously announced , the final deadline for entries into the EMEA region SABRE Awards will be January 31.



The final deadline for entries into both the African SABREs and the North American SABREs will be February 10.



The SABRE Awards competitions in all regions recognize the best in public relations from the previous year. Campaigns may be submitted by agencies of all kinds and in-house communications and corporate affairs teams, as long as they were conducted at least in part in 2024.



A complete list of categories can be found on the respective websites for each competition, but in all regions we accept work covering consumer and business-to-business marketing, corporate reputation, public affairs, employee communications and more, with additional categories for organizations in the health, technology, food, financial services and not-for-profit sectors, among many others.



In each region, we have gathered juries of senior professionals-more than 130 judges across the three regions-drawn from major public relations firms and in-house PR departments, all of whom are ready to review entries in multiple categories to ensure a rigorous peer review process that rewards excellence in planning, strategy, creativity, and effectiveness.



You can enter the EMEA SABRE Awards-and learn more about the categories, jury, and more-here .



You can enter the North American SABRE Awards here .



And you can enter the Africa SABRE Awards here .

