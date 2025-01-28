Potential Short Squeeze On The Horizon As Dogecoin Surges To $0.35

(MENAFN- Breaking) Analyst Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) suggests that (DOGE) is poised for a significant price surge that could trigger a strong short squeeze. According to Martinez's observations on January 27th via X, if Dogecoin rebounds to $0.35, approximately $766.45 million in short positions could be liquidated, putting bearish traders in a precarious position.

Is a Major Dogecoin Short Squeeze Imminent?

Current data from Coinglass's liquidation heatmap reveals a cluster of substantial short positions ranging from approximately $0.339755 to $0.34368. Specifically, there are $464.8 million at $0.339755, $534.79 million at $0.34054, $503.97 million at $0.341325, $433.04 million at $0.34211, and $325.29 million at $0.34368, totaling around $2.26 billion in potential forced liquidations.







This data highlights the potential for a significant short squeeze if DOGE surpasses this narrow range. Coinglass explains the heatmap as a tool to anticipate where liquidation levels might trigger, emphasizing the impact of liquidations on cryptocurrency markets by influencing rapid price fluctuations when traders close out substantial leveraged positions.

Recognizing“high liquidity areas,” as Coinglass does, is valuable as they can attract significant players, or whales, to execute substantial trades. Traders often take advantage of liquidation clusters for advantageous prices, leading to sharp market reversals. Currently, for Dogecoin, this magnet zone is positioned just below $0.35.

Martinez's analysis aligns with the broader technical outlook for DOGE, suggesting the token may be at a critical turning point. While Dogecoin briefly surged to $0.4834 on December 8th, it has since followed a descending trendline. Although DOGE briefly breached this line on January 15, 2025, indicating a potential shift towards bullish momentum, broader market volatility on January 26 pushed it back below.







The current scenario presents a challenge with the descending line acting as a strong barrier around $0.335 to $0.34. Breaking through this zone could be pivotal, especially given the concentration of shorts identified by Coinglass just above it, potentially leading to a rapid upward price movement as short positions are covered.

DOGE continues to hold above the critical 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level near $0.313, offering crucial support during recent market fluctuations. The next support level lies deeper at $0.212 (0.236 Fibonacci retracement), where traders will monitor for signs of weakening momentum.

Looking ahead, the key pivot at the 0.5 retracement of $0.394 could signal a sustained recovery, instilling greater bullish confidence. If Dogecoin regains momentum, potential resistance zones may emerge around the 0.476 to 0.592 range.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.