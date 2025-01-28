Interior Image Group Reveals Design Of New Caesars Hotel In New Orleans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Designed by Interior Image Group and inspired by Roman baths and lush gardens, the lobby of the Caesars Hotel & Casino greets guests with ethereal elegance. Credit: Moris Moreno / @morismoreno

New public spaces and 286 guestrooms open in time for Super Bowl LIX

- Patti Tritschler, IIG Founder and CEOCROWN POINT, IN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interior Image Group (IIG announces the design completion of Caesars Hotel & Casino New Orleans, the newest project for the award-winning hospitality design firm. The completed design of the hotel's public spaces and 286 suites and guestrooms coincides with Caesars Hotel & Casino's host hotel status for Super Bowl LIX.As part of the $435 million renovation of the former Harrah's Casino & Hotel, the premier and only land-based hotel and casino in The Big Easy, IIG designed the interior of the new hotel tower, including the hotel lobby, lobby bar, public areas, elevators and lobbies, and the 286 guestrooms and suites in the newly constructed Caesars tower.Inspired by the culture of Roman baths and lush gardens, the spaces embody indulgence, community and beauty to create an uplifting and elegant space. The lobby exudes ethereal elegance, harmonizing lightness and reflection with natural materials, refined details, and a fresh, clean palette that beautifully complements rich wood tones and soft metal accents.Overlooking the river, the double-volume bar and lounge is punctuated by an expansive chandelier, abstracted in the form of a golden laurel leaf crown, that casts a soft radiance over the space while a sparkling crystal art installation adorns either wall, adding layers of sophistication and texture.Throughout the public spaces and continuing into the suites and guestrooms, the interplay of natural light, material textures, and intricate craftsmanship elevates the design, blending indulgence with contemporary elegance. Together, these spaces offer an understated luxury that celebrates architectural wonder, social energy, and a profound sense of place.The Grand Suite on the 15th floor showcases that refreshed Roman atmosphere with subtle, modernized style beginning with a color palette of cool blues, soft wood tones and stone and brass accents. From elevated finishes of richly stained wood, elegant stone, glass tiles and bold metals to the tailored luxury of the fireplace lounge furniture, the suite evokes tranquility and elegance. Guestrooms feature soft, flowing blue textiles, gold light fixtures, encompassing headboards, and custom graphics for a signature headboard treatment.“The opportunity to represent the legendary Caesars Entertainment brand has been an incredible experience,” said Patti Tritschler, IIG Founder and CEO.“Our design team fully embraced the challenge of blending modern-yet-timeless style with rich, historic influences to create a truly memorable hospitality experience.”IIG has been named a preferred hospitality design firm for Caesars Entertainment projects. Other recent properties include the newly constructed Caesars Hotel & Casino in Danville, VA, and the award-winning Ocean and Centurion Towers of Caesars Hotel in Atlantic City.For more information and to view images of the designs, visit .About Interior Image GroupInterior Image Group believes every space has a story and we are equipped to tell it. For the past 20 years, we have excelled in design and procurement services for the hospitality industry. Throughout the decades, IIG has experienced exceptional growth and has established distinguished divisions to highlight those areas of expertise. Now a collective, IIG offers interior design services for full-service and lifestyle hospitality projects, restaurants and bars, and multi-family and commercial spaces. Similarly, IIG Select offers interior design services for new construction and renovations for select-service hotels, extended-stay properties, and timeshares. Our procurement division, Throughline by IIG is your partner in procurement, ensuring projects stay on track and within budget. From start to finish, the IIG collective has the expertise to see projects from concept to completion while crafting unforgettable environments and sensory experiences for guests. To learn more about IIG and view a portfolio of recent work visit IIGDesign .

Caesars Hotel & Casino - New Orleans, LA | IIG Design

