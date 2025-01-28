PNK Group Has Invested $120 Million In A Building For Ecolab In North Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PNK Group's in this building was approximately $120 million. PNK Group bought the land, designed the building and supervised the entire process. The total area of the building, that has been already handed over to the Customer, is 1,057,564 square feet.

The first distribution center was built in Atlanta and became part of the PNK Southern Gateway Industrial Park. The new cooperation confirmed that the partners trust each other and the customer is satisfied with the level and quality of the building.

As an engineering and pioneer, PNK Group spearheads technological advancements in industrial construction. The company's construction methodology, utilizing large-unit blocks, streamlines building assembly through precise element production, minimizing the need for extensive labor and heavy machinery.

