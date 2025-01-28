India U20 Women To Play Three Friendlies In Turkiye In February

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The India U20 women's team will play three friendly matches during the international match window in February in Antalya, Turkiye. Led by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, the Young Tigresses, who are currently camping in Bengaluru, will face Jordan (February 19), Hong Kong (Feb 22) and Russia (Feb 25) in Antalya.

India U20 women are preparing for a long year ahead, the SAFF U20 Women's Championship, scheduled for July 2025 and the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled for August 2025.

Swedish coach Alexandersson was appointed as the chief coach of India Women's U20 and U17 national teams by the All India Football Federation in December 2024.

Alexandersson commenced his coaching stint in India with a two-month-long U20 national camp in Bengaluru on December 10, 2024. The 48-year-old coach has come as part of an agreement between the All India Football Federation and the Swedish Football Association.

The three friendly matches in Antalya, Turkiye, will be his latest assignment as head coach.

The AIFF had called 38 players for the U20 camp conducted at The Sports School in Bengaluru from which the present squad was picked.