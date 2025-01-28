Bunker Fuel Market To Reach $185.7 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 4.5% CAGR: AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising global trade & drive maritime demand, boosting the bunker market, while bunkering expansion supports cleaner fuel adoption.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Bunker Fuel Market by Type, Commercial Distributor, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the bunker fuel market was valued at $120.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $185.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe global bunker fuel market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the growing shipbuilding industry trends and shift towards low-sulfur and cleaner fuels. However, the high cost of compliance with low-sulfur requirements hinders market growth to some extent. Moreover, government incentives for cleaner fuel use opens avenues for the development of innovative, eco-friendly solutions which present additional opportunities for the bunker fuel market.Download PDF Brochure:Low Sulfur Fuel segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033Based on the type, low sulfur fuel oil segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This dominance is primarily driven due to International Maritime Organization's (IMO) 2020 regulations. These rules mandate that ships reduce sulfur emissions by switching to fuels with a maximum sulfur content of 0.5%. This shift away from high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) to LSFO has been driven by the need to comply with these stringent environmental standards. LSFO's widespread adoption is also supported by its availability and compatibility with existing ship engines, making it the preferred choice for the majority of the global maritime fleet.Oil Majors segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033Based on the commercial distributor, the oil majors segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This dominance stems from companies like Shell, BP, and ExxonMobil which control significant upstream oil production, refining, and distribution networks. This vertical integration allows them to offer competitive pricing and reliable fuel supply, crucial for large shipping companies. Their global presence and infrastructure enable them to serve major ports and shipping routes efficiently. In contrast, while large and small independents also play vital roles, especially in niche or regional markets, they often lack the scale and breadth of operations to compete directly with oil majors on a global scale.Container and Oil Tankers segments are expected to lead the trail by 2033Based on the application, the container and oil tankers segments held the highest market share in 2023 and are estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Oil tankers, due to their large size and extensive travel routes, consume substantial amounts of bunker fuel to transport crude oil and petroleum products globally. Container ships also play a significant role, driven by the booming global trade and e-commerce sectors. These vessels require high volumes of fuel for their continuous and long-distance voyages, connecting major ports worldwide. The high fuel consumption of these segments is attributed to their size, operational intensity, and the crucial role they play in global supply chains and energy distribution.For Purchase Inquiry: /purchase-optionsAsia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast periodBased on region, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in terms of revenue in 2023. This leadership is primarily due to the region's extensive maritime trade activities and its strategic location along major shipping routes. Key ports such as Singapore, Shanghai, and Hong Kong serve as critical bunkering hubs, facilitating substantial fuel supply to the vast number of vessels traversing these routes. Additionally, the rapid industrialization and economic growth in countries like China and South Korea drive significant demand for bunker fuels. The region's robust infrastructure and investment in port facilities further consolidate its dominance in the bunker fuel market.Leading Market Players: -.BP p.l.c..TotalEnergies.Neste.Shell Plc.Exxon Mobil Corporation.LUKOIL.Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS).Chevron Corporation.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.Indian Oil Corporation LtdThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global bunker fuel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact us:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285...Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.