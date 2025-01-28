Media reports farting whale reason of ‘Russian’ submarine false alarm

(MENAFN) The Royal Navy spent several days investigating a suspected Russian stealth submarine off the coast of Scotland, only to discover the mysterious sonar signals were likely caused by a farting whale, according to a report from The Sun. The incident began when two unusual sounds were detected between the Isle of Raasay and Applecross. Initially believing the sounds to be man-made, the Royal Navy launched an extensive search, fearing the presence of a Russian vessel.



However, after further analysis, it was determined that the noises came from a marine mammal, possibly a whale passing gas. The first signal was detected moving northward, and the second was heard days later traveling south. The navy had initially suspected that the Russian military’s Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research might be behind the sounds, attempting to gather acoustic signatures from the UK’s submarine fleet.



The situation sparked a bit of humor, with the New York Post referring to it as the “Hunt for Red Fart-ober,” a playful reference to the 1990 Cold War film “The Hunt for Red October.” The episode highlights the heightened tensions between NATO and Russia, where even the slightest unusual sound can lead to exaggerated fears.

