Hezbollah leader announces that group is fully committed to ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem announced on Monday that the group is fully committed to the ceasefire agreement but accused Israel of violating it 1,350 times. In a address, Qassem stated that Hezbollah chose to show patience in response to Israeli breaches of the ceasefire rather than resorting to large-scale retaliation. Hezbollah's General Security emphasized that the group would not accept any extension to the deadline for Israeli forces' withdrawal. They argued that the Israeli violations demonstrate the need for continued resistance in Lebanon. According to the group, Hezbollah's resilience has successfully halted further Israeli incursions into Lebanese territory. They also stated that Israel's failure to defeat Hezbollah in this conflict resulted in a loss for Israel.



Qassem also explained that Hezbollah agreed to the ceasefire in order to support the Lebanese government's decision to protect the border. On the Israeli side, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated last Friday that Israel would not meet the 60-day deadline for withdrawing from southern Lebanon as outlined in the ceasefire agreement. According to Netanyahu's office, the Israeli withdrawal depends on the full implementation of the agreement, including the deployment of the Lebanese army in the region and Hezbollah's retreat beyond the Litani River. The ceasefire agreement, which was announced on November 26, commenced at dawn the following day. It involves the Lebanese army's deployment in southern Lebanon, with Israel's gradual withdrawal towards the Blue Line border within 60 days, which is set to expire next Monday.

MENAFN28012025000045015687ID1109137920