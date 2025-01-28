Saudi, Turkish Fms Discuss Regional, Int'l Developments In Riyadh
1/28/2025 5:13:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Tuesday in Riyadh to discuss regional and international developments.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion focused on the bilateral relations between both sides and ways to strengthen them in various fields, in addition to efforts on regional and global issues, the ministry said. (end)
