Africa Should Transition To “A Just And Inclusive Circular Economy Model” To Stimulate Sustainable Growth And Reduce Pressure On Natural Resources

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Transitioning to a just and inclusive circular in Africa presents a unique opportunity to create jobs, stimulate sustainable economic growth, and reduce pressure on natural resources, say experts and representatives attending a two-day validation for the review of a Circular Economy Action Plan in Port Louis, Mauritius.

In his opening remarks, Nassim Oulmane, Chief of Section, Natural Resources and Green and Blue Economy Climate Change, Food Security, and Natural Resources Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), said by moving away from the traditional linear“take, make, dispose” economic model, the circular economy can address Africa's growing waste management challenges while unlocking an annual market opportunity of approximately $8 billion and driving economic diversification across the continent.

“Transformation toward a circular economy is undertaken coherently, decisively, and with vision,” said Mr. Oulmane.“This effort aligns with the Pact for the Future, which embodies a global vision for sustainable development encompassing all dimensions-social, economic, and environmental.”

Additionally, he said the circular and blue economy transformation offers practical solutions and the need to rethink production and consumption. There are also opportunities to preserve marine and terrestrial resources and secure an inclusive, prosperous, and resilient future for generations to come.

Mr. Oulmane noted the importance of the continental frameworks and measures supporting the transition to a circular economy, saying these are tailored to address their specific challenges, opportunities, and needs.

“The successful implementation of the Circular Economy Action Plan will require a concerted effort from all stakeholders,” he added.

Representatives at the two-day workshop organized by ECA in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) will discuss innovative financing aimed at supporting a Blue and Circular Economy initiative for African and Indian Ocean Island States.

Raj Mohabeer, Officer in Charge at the General Secretariat of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) indicated that the circular economy is essential, as a lever for sustainable, innovative actions with positive impacts on the economy, the environment and the well-being of populations.

“For our Island States, there is an opportunity to rethink our modes of production and consumption, reduce our ecological footprint and stimulate economic growth. Our African islands could become examples of commitment and action for the effective achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 where resources are used rationally and where economic growth goes hand in hand with the preservation of our environment,” said Mr. Mohabeer.

He underscored the need for an innovative regional financing mechanism,“to offer the opportunity to transcend the borders of national frameworks for the benefit of“multi-actor” and“multi-country” initiatives of the blue and circular economy.

Lisa Singh, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Mauritius and Seychelles stressed the importance of climate change action plans and financing mechanisms to ensure the success of the transition to a circular economy.

She indicated that the transformation towards the circular economy should be undertaken coherently, comprehensively and with a vision that is aligned with the Pact of the Future.

She announced the launch of the Experts Working Group for the Circular Economy that will play a crucial role in developing and implementing circular economy strategies and projects across the region.

Caroline Tagwireyi, Senior Mitigation Officer, Climate Change, Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy Directorate at the African Union Commission, emphasized the importance of the blue economy for Africa's sustainable development highlighting the continent's vast marine resources and the need to address climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution in line with the goals of Agenda 2063 and the SDGs, as well as the Paris Agreement.

Ms. Tagwireyi acknowledged the potential of Africa's vast coastline and the rich marine resources to benefit from a blue and circular economy and said the circular economy model is the solution to address climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution.

In collaboration with the IOC and its partners, ECA has taken the initiative to support the development of a Circular Economy Action Plan and an Innovative Financing Mechanism for the Blue and Circular Economy priorities in African and Indian Ocean Island States.

ECA is already engaged in several initiatives aligned with the principles of the circular and blue economy. For instance, ECA supports the Great Blue Wall Initiative, which aims to preserve marine biodiversity and promote sustainable coastal management in East African islands and coastal states. Additionally, ECA actively supports the African Island States Climate Commission in its efforts to establish carbon markets and integrate them into a broader economic framework.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).