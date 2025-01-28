Minister Meets With Egypt's Deputy PM, Transport And Industry Minister
1/28/2025 4:01:28 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of transport H.E. sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met in Cairo with Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and industry of the Arab Republic of Egypt H.E. Eng. Kamel El Wazir.
The two officials discussed bilateral cooperation relations in the areas of transportation and ports, and ways to take them to broader horizons, particularly regarding ecofriendly transportation technologies, and the logistic services associated with that vital industry.
