ORIC® Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor in February:



Jones Research Precision Day – Participating in a fireside chat on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET



Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET



Live webcasts of the discussions will be available through the investor section of the company's website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor that selectively targets EGFR exon 20, HER2 exon 20 and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, and (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer. Beyond these two product candidates, ORIC® is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

