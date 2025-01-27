Police Conducts 19 Simultaneous Raids In Kherson Region To Disrupt Arms Trafficking

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, 19 simultaneous searches were carried out to close down illegal weapons trafficking channels. The authorities seized three firearms, two grenade launchers, 15 grenades, more than 4,500 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, nearly 26 kg of explosives, and four other types of ammunition for different weapon systems.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional provided this information.

"Kherson police, under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, conducted 19 simultaneous raids in the de-occupied territory of the region as part of a large-scale nationwide special operation aimed at closing illegal weapons trafficking channels and preventing the possession of weapons and ammunition by criminals," the police said in a statement.

Among the seized items were three firearms, two grenade launchers, 15 grenades, 4,585 rounds of various caliber ammunition, nearly 26 kg of explosives, and four other types of ammunition for different weapon systems. One of the criminals was documented selling a grenade launcher and a rocket-propelled grenade for 25,000 hryvnias.

Two men were arrested in connection with the case.

As previously reported, two residents of Dnipropetrovsk region were searching for weapons at abandoned positions of the Russian troops and selling them, including in Kherson.