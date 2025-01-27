Meloni Currently Appears As Most Effective Communicator Between Europe, U.S. - Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni currently looks like the most effective communicator between Europe and the U.S., especially on issues critical to Ukraine.

The opinion was expressed by Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. (2006–2010) and France (2014-2020) Oleh Shamshur in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Meloni, as a social conservative, is ideologically close to and enjoys his respect. Plus, she has the right position on Ukraine, which we do not see among most ultraconservatives. I hope our leadership is in close contact with her. It seems to me that now she has the best position for effective communication between the U.S. and Europe,” Shamshur said.

At the same time, he noted that one of the problems Europeans have in relations with the U.S. is that each country is trying to build these relations independently.

"This especially applies to the European giants, France and Germany. However, now Meloni looks like the potentially most effective communicator, especially on issues important to us," the diplomat noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a number of world leaders were invited to the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump on January 20, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni being one of them.

Photo: agenzianova