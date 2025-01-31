Ooredoo To Build Submarine Cables Connecting GCC Countries, Iraq

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo Group has signed a“historic” agreement to build a new submarine cable connecting seven countries in the region – Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq – with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN). The Fibre in Gulf (FIG) project will provide all GCC countries with a low latency, shorter and secure route to a new corridor connecting Europe with up to 24 fibre pairs and a capacity of up to 720Tbps. This advanced infrastructure will deliver exceptional connectivity benefits to hyperscalers, business customers, governments.

MENAFN31012025000067011011ID1109153986