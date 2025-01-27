Parenteral Nutrition Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 12.48 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.4%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global parenteral nutrition size was valued at USD 7.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 7.77 billion in 2025 to USD 12.48 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingesting through an intravenous line (vein) is called parenteral nourishment. "Outside of the digestive tract" is the definition of "perientiral." In contrast to enteral nutrition, given by a tube to your stomach or small intestine, parenteral nutrition bypasses your whole digestive system, from your mouth to your anus. In some medical situations, a temporary need for parenteral nutrition may arise. While some individuals need intravenous calorie infusions, others utilize it as a dietary supplement. Parenteral nutrition (PN) is the intravenous injection of food to patients who cannot consume or absorb enough food orally or through a tube-feeding formula to maintain a healthy diet. Protein, carbs, fat, minerals, electrolytes, vitamins, and other trace elements are possible components of this diet. A patient's recovery can be greatly aided by receiving the right nutrition as soon as possible. Parenteral nutrition is also referred to as total parenteral nutrition (TPN).

Market Dynamics

Increasing Natality Rate Drives the Global Market

The total number of births per 1,000 people, or the natality rate, provides insight into how quickly a region's population is increasing. Along with the population increase, healthcare and food prices are rising for households and the nation. Therefore, a higher birth rate will impact nutrition levels and drive the parenteral nutrition business. Absolute natality (crude birth rate) has less impact than realized natality, which considers resource pressures such as the requirement for water, food, and medication per delivery.

Realized natality has grown over the last ten years, which is expected to continue. However, a decrease was observed in the U.S. in 2011 due to a change in the fertility rate of the local female population. However, the birth rate did rise overall that year due to increased births among immigrant nationals living abroad. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), projections will be 11.99 births per 1,000 persons in 2020. In addition, 8.0% of babies were underweight, which raised the need for parenteral feeding supplies across the country.

Growing Incidence of Cancer Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The usage of parenteral nutrition products is strongly impacted globally by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer. Parenteral nutrition offers essential nutrients that support cancer patients' strength, energy, and hydration throughout their treatment-from diagnosis through recovery. WHO estimates that 8.2 million fatalities worldwide, or 13.0% of all deaths, are caused by cancer each year. In addition, over the following two decades, a 70.0% increase in new cancer cases is anticipated. One of the main factors boosting the parenteral nutrition market's growth potential is the rising cancer incidence. Most primary cancer patients report that malnutrition is frequently noticed at secondary diagnosis and is thought to impact more than 50% of patients, necessitating nutritional supplements. Cancer treatments also weaken the body and starve it of nutrition to the point where the patient might not survive.

Parenteral nutrients, such as intravenous lipid emulsions, are a crucial component of parenteral nutrition by giving necessary fatty acids and serving as an energy-dense source of calories. Several new parenteral nutrition products have been created during the past ten years to achieve physiologically optimum formulations and enhance safety and efficacy characteristics. The worldwide parenteral nutrition market is expanding due to rising parenteral nutrition demand and the increasing number of cancer patients who need it.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant Parenteral Nutrition Market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. This is because the healthcare sector invests heavily in research, there is technologically sophisticated medical equipment, and the medical device industry, regulatory bodies, universities, and other organizations frequently collaborate. The increased frequency of multiple chronic illnesses, the accessibility of cutting-edge medical facilities, and favorable reimbursement regulations all point to the region's greater consumption rates.

Furthermore, the high natality rate, rising preterm birth rate, rising cancer prevalence, and expanding use of parenteral nourishment products in healthcare settings for chronically ill elderly patients are some of the reasons that are projected to drive the market. Crohn's illness, esophageal cancer, ulcerative colitis, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, and laryngeal cancer affect patients' oral food intake. It is projected that when these illnesses become more common, there will be greater demand for parenteral nutrition. This region has a large elderly population, many chronic ailments, and high public and private healthcare costs. Policymakers are thus concentrating on treating chronic illnesses, which is likely advantageous for the parenteral nutrition industry.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The rising trend of customizing food to attain a healthier diet, awareness of good foods, and promoting health and nutrition drive the rise of personalized nutrition in this sector-the individualized approach to health and wellness aids in accomplishing objectives within a predetermined time frame. Additionally, clients now have access to information regarding specialized nutritional solutions because of the growing developments in customer-facing technologies. Food consumption trends in the region have significantly changed due to the rising popularity of personalized nutrition. Another important element in the market is the growing desire for natural foods. The customized nutrition market in this region will also be driven by market participants' ongoing work on health and nutrition products. Retail sales of nutrition and health items are increasing since poor nutrition contributes to lifestyle problems, especially among seniors.

Key Highlights



Based on the nutrient type, the global parenteral nutrition market is bifurcated into carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements, vitamins, and minerals. The single-dose amino segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global parenteral nutrition market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Baxter International Inc.Braun Melsungen AGFresenius Kabi AGOtsuka PharmaceuticalMerck KGaAGrifols, S.A.Sichuan KelunVifor Pharma

Recent Developments

September 2022- The FDA recommends against giving newborns Mother's Touch Formula. The product is sold as an infant formula without FDA pre-market notification and lacks seven nutrients.

Segmentation

By Nutrient Type



Carbohydrates

Parenteral lipid emulsion

Single dose amino acid solution

Trace elements Vitamins and Minerals

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa Latin America

