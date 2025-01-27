₹1 Lakh Maintenance, ₹1.75 Lakh Security Deposit: Bengaluru Tenant's Ordeal Sparks Discussion On Linkedin

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru, where millions relocate for their jobs, has time and again, made it to the headlines and social posts for either its 'infamous' traffic jams, sky-high rents, or language problem. This time, a couple's ordeal of how they had to spend ₹1 lakh for their flat's maintenance, and their tenant holding back a security deposit of ₹1.75 lakh has become the talk of the town.

Startup founder Shravan Tickoo posted about the incident on LinkedIn. Several users reacted to the post, with one even stating that“Bangalore has become uninhabitable."

The couple who used to pay ₹55,000 rent per month for a 2BHK apartment in Bengaluru, ended up spending over ₹1 lakh on maintenance issues that the landlord refused to address. To make matters worse, when they vacated the property, their ₹1.75 lakh deposit was withheld, stated Shravan Tickoo in his LinkedIn post.

The startup founder added that the Bengaluru landlord cited“flat maintenance" as the reason for withholding their security deposit.

“The couple paid the rent every month, but whenever there was leakage or any issue with the property, the landlord didn't even pick up the phone. Instead, they communicated through the property maintenance person, saying, 'It's your headache to fix it,' even though it was clearly a property issue," Shravan Tickoo wrote on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn community reacts

Several LinkedIn users reacted to the incident, sharing their own ordeals of living in a rented property in Bengaluru.

“Profit is often the only thing which matters for those landlords,” stated one user.

“And the forceful imposition of Kannada. Though learning new language is never a bad idea, the forceful imposition makes it worse,” added another, referring to the Kannada language problem in Bengaluru.