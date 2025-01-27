(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

BAN ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH PUTIN

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains the meaning of the National Security and Defense Council's decision to hold talks with in October 2022.

● At the beginning of the full-scale aggression, Moscow began to create negotiation channels with various separatist forces in Ukraine.

● The ban on negotiations with Putin blocked the possibility of any shadow agreements with the aggressor and the creation of unofficial negotiation platform

● The leader of any negotiations can only be the President of Ukraine, who has the constitutional right to do so and represents the entire state's interests.

● For this purpose, Russian propaganda specifically invented false narrative about“fighting to the last Ukrainian

● Kyiv wants to end the war this year, but not at the cost of surrender. Ukraine wants just and stable peace protected by security guarantees.

U.S. MILITARY ASSISTANCE

On 20 January, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree suspending all US foreign aid programmes for 90 days.

● All US foreign aid programmes will be reviewed during this time to ensure compliance with the White House's political goals.

● The Pentagon stressed that this decision concerns development programmes but not military assistance to Ukraine.

● Speculation that the new U.S. administration has allegedly stopped all support for Ukraine is unfounded.

● Ukraine has previously undergone audits of the use of foreign aid, which have consistently confirmed the transparency the use of funds.

● The United States has been and remains a reliable partner of Ukraine.

STATEMENTS BY ROBERT FICO

Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Ukraine was allegedly involved in the protests in Slovakia and in a cyberattack on the country's insurance company.

● On 24 January, about 100,000 Slovaks protested against the Fico government's policies, in particular against its pro-Russian course.

● Fico said that a third of the protesters were allegedly Ukrainians and also hinted at Ukraine's involvement in the cyberattack on a Slovak insurance company on 24 January.

● Kyiv rejects the unfounded accusations and stresses that it does not interfere in Slovakia's internal affairs in any way.

● The search for a“Ukrainian trace” is a direct borrowing from Moscow's propaganda arsenal.

● The Slovak protests are a direct consequence of Fico's pro-Russian policies, which are harming Ukraine at war and destroying unity within the EU.