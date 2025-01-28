Coca-Cola Recalls Products In Europe Due To High Chlorate Content

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium, a subsidiary of the global food giant The Coca-Cola Company, has announced a massive recall of its products from markets in Belgium, Great Britain, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France, and Germany due to elevated levels of chlorates, Azernews reports.

"We do not have exact figures, but it is clear that this involves a significant number of products," the company commented on the situation.

The recall affects Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Fuze Tea, Minute Maid, Nalu, Royal Bliss, and Tropico brands in cans and bottles that have been in circulation since the end of November 2024. The company clarified that the issue was discovered during a beverage quality check to ensure compliance with regulatory production standards in Ghent.

Most of the affected products have already been removed from circulation or were never allowed onto the markets. The company is currently working with authorities in these countries to withdraw the remaining products, as reported by the agency.

This recall underscores the heightened scrutiny of food and beverage products across Europe, particularly when it comes to chemical content and consumer safety. Chlorates, which are primarily used in disinfectants, can pose health risks if consumed in high quantities. This issue highlights the importance of rigorous quality control measures in the production process, especially for multinational companies like Coca-Cola, which must meet the regulatory standards of several countries simultaneously. Given Coca-Cola's global reach, this recall may prompt a wider review of safety practices across the industry, further influencing future production standards for beverages worldwide.