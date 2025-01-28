Coca-Cola Recalls Products In Europe Due To High Chlorate Content
1/28/2025 3:12:04 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium, a subsidiary of the
global food giant The Coca-Cola Company, has announced a massive
recall of its products from markets in Belgium, Great Britain,
Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France, and Germany due to elevated
levels of chlorates, Azernews reports.
"We do not have exact figures, but it is clear that this
involves a significant number of products," the company commented
on the situation.
The recall affects Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Fuze Tea, Minute
Maid, Nalu, Royal Bliss, and Tropico brands in cans and bottles
that have been in circulation since the end of November 2024. The
company clarified that the issue was discovered during a beverage
quality check to ensure compliance with regulatory production
standards in Ghent.
Most of the affected products have already been removed from
circulation or were never allowed onto the markets. The company is
currently working with authorities in these countries to withdraw
the remaining products, as reported by the agency.
This recall underscores the heightened scrutiny of food and
beverage products across Europe, particularly when it comes to
chemical content and consumer safety. Chlorates, which are
primarily used in disinfectants, can pose health risks if consumed
in high quantities. This issue highlights the importance of
rigorous quality control measures in the production process,
especially for multinational companies like Coca-Cola, which must
meet the regulatory standards of several countries simultaneously.
Given Coca-Cola's global reach, this recall may prompt a wider
review of safety practices across the industry, further influencing
future production standards for beverages worldwide.
