Daldrup & Söhne AG Has Been Awarded Two Research Drilling Contracts Worth A Total Of EUR 3 Million

EQS-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Daldrup & Söhne AG has been awarded two research contracts worth a total of EUR 3 million

27.01.2025 / 06:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS Daldrup & Söhne AG has been awarded two research drilling contracts worth a total of EUR 3 million Contract from the Geological Service of North Rhine-Westphalia and contract from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology totalling around EUR 3.0 million Oberhaching / Ascheberg, 27 January 2025 - Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572), a drilling technology and geothermal specialist, has been awarded a general contractor order by the Geological Service NRW, based in Krefeld. A research well is to be sunk in Krefeld-Girmesgath to a maximum depth of around 1,000 metres. The aim is to investigate the geothermal potential of Carboniferous limestones. The contract is part of the 'Geothermal Energy Master Plan' enacted by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia last year. The construction of the well site is currently underway. According to the planning, the drilling is to be carried out between February and May 2025. Daldrup & Söhne AG is drilling an exploratory well (GeoLab-1) in the municipality of Grasellenbach, Hesse, for a consortium of research institutions led by the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). According to the client, the results of this exploratory drilling will provide evidence of the area's suitability for the construction and operation of an underground laboratory. The GeoLaB research infrastructure is intended to provide answers to fundamental questions regarding the development and use of crystalline reservoirs for geothermal energy. The work of constructing the drilling site has been completed. Drilling and measurement work is scheduled to begin in February 2025. The scheduled order value for both projects is around EUR 3.0 million in total. Note Next IR Roadshows / Conferences / Events are

5 February 2025: Hamburger Investorentage, Hamburg, Germany

31 March 2025: Quirin Champions Conference 2025, Frankfurt, Germany 30 May 2025: Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Report as of 31 December 2024 About Daldrup & Söhne AG Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) with a company history of more than 75 years is a specialised provider of drilling and environmental services and is positioned among the leading companies in Germany. Its activities are divided into the business areas Geothermal, Resources & Exploration, Water Extraction and Environment, Development & Services (EDS). In the Geothermal Energy business sector, drilling services are provided both for near-surface geothermal energy (especially geothermal probes for heat pumps), but above all also drilling services for deep geothermal energy of up to 6,000 m, in order to use the geothermal energy thus accessible for the generation of electricity and/or heat. In the Raw Materials and Exploration business sector, the wells drilled by Daldrup & Söhne AG are used for exploration as well as mineral raw materials and ores (e.g. copper and gold). This division also provides drilling services in the context of finding a safe final repository for nuclear waste. The Water Extraction business area includes well construction for the extraction of drinking, industrial, medicinal, mineral, boiler feed or cooling water as well as thermal brine. The business area Environment, Development & Services (EDS) comprises special environmental engineering services such as the hydraulic remediation of contaminated sites, the construction of gas extraction wells for the extraction of landfill gas, the construction of groundwater quality measuring points or the construction of water purification plants. The shares of Daldrup & Söhne AG are listed in the Scale (sub-segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) and part of the Scale30 Index. Disclaimer This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect distribution in or within the United States of America ("USA"), Canada, Australia or Japan. Presse- & Investor Relations Contact Daldrup & Söhne AG Falk von Kriegsheim Fon +49 (0)2593-9593-29 Fax +49 (0)2593-9593-60 Bajuwarenring 17a ... 82041 Oberhaching

27.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Daldrup & Söhne AG Bajuwarenring 17a 82041 Oberhaching Germany Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 45 24 37 920 Fax: - E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007830572 WKN: 783057 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2074605

End of News EQS News Service