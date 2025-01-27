Cloud Advertising Market To Hit USD 19.88 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Rising Internet Users And Digital Media Consumption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud-Advertising-Market

The cloud advertising is driven by increased consumer engagement, real-time campaign management, & the rise of data-driven marketing strategies.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cloud Advertising Market Size was valued at USD 4.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.88 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 18.85% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report:Keyplayers:IBM (Watson Advertising)Acquia (Acquia Marketing Cloud)Oracle (Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience)Imagine Communications (Versio)Salesforce (Salesforce Marketing Cloud)FICO (FICO Advertising Solutions)Google (Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform)Adobe (Adobe Advertising Cloud)SAP (SAP Customer Experience)Demandbase (Demandbase One)Sailthru (Sailthru Marketing Cloud)Experian (Experian Marketing Services)Kubient (Kubient Advertising Platform)Nielsen (Nielsen Marketing Cloud)InMobi (InMobi Advertising Solutions)HubSpot (HubSpot Marketing Hub)Marin Software (MarinOne)MediaMath (MediaMath TerminalOne)PEGA (PEGA Marketing Cloud)Sitecore (Sitecore Experience Platform)Cloud Advertising Market Thrives Amid Rising Digital Engagement and Demand for Data-Driven Marketing SolutionsThe cloud advertising market is growing rapidly as businesses seek digital marketing solutions due to increased consumer engagement with digital media. Cloud platforms offer scalability, real-time campaign management, and cross-platform integration, enabling businesses to optimize campaigns across multiple channels. The shift to data-driven marketing increases the demand for advanced analytics and personalized advertising, driving cloud advertising growth. As B2B organizations focus on brand building and demand generation, 26% of marketers find brand investments boost demand by up to 50%. The need for cohesive marketing strategies and AI-powered tools, along with social media marketing growth, is driving job demand in digital marketing. With 76% of consumers engaging with brands on platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn, the demand for advanced marketing tools continues to rise.By Service: PaaS Leads Cloud Advertising Growth with Flexibility and ScalabilityIn 2023, Platform as a Service dominated the cloud advertising market, representing about 54% of total revenue. PaaS simplifies campaign management by providing cloud-based tools like data analytics and machine learning, enabling businesses to optimize their advertising efforts efficiently. Its scalability and flexibility allow companies to adapt to changing demands while maintaining performance. Additionally, PaaS facilitates real-time data processing for personalized advertising, further driving its growth. Solutions like Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services enhance targeting and reduce costs, aligning with the rising trend toward data-driven marketing.By Deployment: Hybrid Model Gains Popularity for Flexibility and Data SecurityIn 2023, the hybrid deployment model accounted for approximately 44% of cloud advertising revenue. This approach combines the advantages of public and private clouds, offering businesses flexibility and control over sensitive data. Organizations can store critical information on private clouds while leveraging public clouds for scalability. As data security and compliance become paramount, the hybrid model meets diverse operational needs. Moreover, hybrid environments facilitate seamless integration across advertising platforms, enhancing cross-channel strategies and improving campaign execution, reflecting businesses' need for adaptability in a dynamic market.Enquiry Before Buy:North America: Leading the Cloud Advertising Market with Advanced Digital InfrastructureIn 2023, North America captured 39% of global cloud advertising revenue, driven by advanced digital infrastructure, tech giants like Google and Amazon, and strong consumer demand for digital ads. AI and machine learning integration in cloud platforms have enhanced real-time, data-driven marketing, while the rise of programmatic advertising and social media usage has accelerated adoption. With a focus on targeted campaigns and customer engagement, North America remains a dominant player, supported by ongoing digital marketing expansion.Asia-Pacific: Fastest-Growing Cloud Advertising Market Fueled by Digital TransformationAsia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid digital adoption in countries like China, India, and Japan. Increased mobile usage, rising internet penetration, and growing e-commerce in China and India contribute significantly to online ad spend. Government investments in digital infrastructure and the influence of localized content creators and social media further accelerate adoption. APAC's cloud advertising market is set to grow as businesses embrace personalized, data-driven campaigns.Recent DevelopmentsOctober 2024: AWS showcased its latest innovations in content monetization and cloud broadcasting at Advertising Week and the NAB Show in New York. The AWS Media & Entertainment, Games, and Sports team emphasized strategies for improving customer engagement and monetization through data-driven, personalized experiences.July 2024: Acquia unveiled Multi-Experience Operations, a new feature of the Acquia Cloud Platform, to simplify large-scale digital experience delivery. This update combines Drupal CMS's multi-site capabilities with the scalability and performance of Acquia Cloud Next.July 2024: Experian introduced a retail media solution to enhance identity resolution, ad targeting, and attribution for retail media networks. Powered by its identity graph and measurement tools, the solution connects advertising actions to measurable outcomes, boosting ad effectiveness for retailers.Access Complete Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.