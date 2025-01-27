CZ RUNZ: Revolutionizing Web2.5 With Games, Nfts, Animations, And Merchandise On Matchain.Io

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 27th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , CZ RUNZ, a groundbreaking Web2.5 transmemeia project leveraging the best elements of GameFi and MemeFi throughout its ecosystem, is thrilled to announce its official launch on Matchain, the cutting-edge AI blockchain built on Chain. Matchain has recently achieved a remarkable milestone of almost 22 million unique active wallets and 200 million+ transactions just four months after its mainnet launch, demonstrating unprecedented growth in blockchain adoption and utility. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of transmedia experiences, bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized digital ecosystems.

In an exciting development, CZ RUNZ has partnered with both Matchain and BNB Chain to bring an engaging CZ community project to life. This collaboration aims to unite the vibrant communities of Matchain and BNB Chain by offering a project that both communities will enjoy-playing, earning, and connecting in new and innovative ways.

CZ RUNZ redefines entertainment and engagement by seamlessly integrating games, NFTs, animations, and merchandise into a unified platform. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of Matchain and the broad reach of BNB Chain, CZ RUNZ ensures a seamless and rewarding experience for its diverse and growing community.

Key Features of CZ RUNZ:



Transmedia Storytelling: A rich narrative experience that spans games, animations, and digital collectibles.

NFT Integration: Unlock unique digital assets that enhance the user experience and drive community participation.

Merchandise Ecosystem: Exclusive merchandise and CZ PayZ that extends the CZ RUNZ universe into the physical world.

Enhanced Security and Speed: Utilizing Matchain's next-generation blockchain technology for secure and lightning-fast transactions. Community-Driven Governance: Enabling users to actively participate in the project's development and direction.

“Launching on Matchain represents a significant step forward for CZ RUNZ. The platform's superior infrastructure aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a transformative gameplay experience that's fun and fast,” says the CZ Runz team.“Our partnership with BNB Chain further strengthens our ability to bring this project to the forefront of the blockchain space. We are excited to welcome users into our ecosystem and look forward to shaping the future of digital entertainment and engagement together.”

The spokesperson for CZ RUNZ also highlighted a major achievement: the project's endless runner game, playable on Telegram, ( ) kicked off the year by breaking into the top 50 games on DappRadar.“With our publishing partners, we expect to hit 2 million players within a short period of time prior to TGE,” they added, emphasizing the project's rapid growth and community appeal.

Matchain's scalable and user-friendly environment provides the ideal foundation for CZ RUNZ to flourish. With its advanced AI-driven decentralized identity solutions, Matchain ensures control over personal data, allowing users to own and monetize their digital information within a secure ecosystem. These features, combined with its recent growth milestone, make Matchain the perfect launchpad for this ambitious initiative.

About CZ RUNZ CZ RUNZ ( ) is a pioneering Web2.5 transmemeia project combining games, NFTs, animations, and merchandise. Designed to provide a unique blend of entertainment and financial opportunity, CZ RUNZ invites users to immerse themselves in a vibrant ecosystem where creativity and technology converge.

About Matchain Matchain ( ) is a blockchain platform that offers advanced AI-driven decentralized identity solutions. It ensures control over personal data, allowing users to own and monetize their digital information within a secure ecosystem. Having achieved over 200 million transactions within four months of its mainnet launch, Matchain is redefining the possibilities of blockchain technology.

About BNB Chain BNB Chain is a leading blockchain platform that powers the global crypto ecosystem. Known for its reliability, speed, and expansive user base, BNB Chain supports a variety of decentralized applications and provides a robust foundation for innovative projects.

Join the CZ RUNZ Community Be part of the journey as CZ RUNZ redefines the Web2.5 landscape. Stay updated on the latest developments by visiting and following us on social media.

For media inquiries, please contact: Anastasia Drinevskaya