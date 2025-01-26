(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked debate with a contentious proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Arab countries. Trump unveiled this plan during a press briefing aboard Air Force One on January 25, 2025.



The proposal suggests moving approximately 1.5 million Palestinians out of Gaza , which Trump described as a "demolition site." He aims to collaborate with Jordan and Egypt to construct for displaced Gazans in these countries.



Trump's plan has met with mixed reactions. Palestinian groups vehemently oppose the idea, labeling it as forced displacement. Human rights organizations have accused Israel of ethnic cleansing. However, some Israeli officials, including conservative Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich , have welcomed the proposal.



The plan comes in the wake of a devastating 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. The war has resulted in over 46,000 Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction in Gaza. The United Nations estimates that 92% of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed or seriously damaged.



Trump's Controversial Proposal to "Clean Out" Gaza and Relocate Palestinians

Critics argue that forced relocation would violate international law and human rights principles. They also point out that most Gazans are refugees or descendants of refugees from the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, making relocation a sensitive issue.



The proposal has reignited debates about the region's future and Palestinian rights. It adds a new dimension to discussions about addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and achieving long-term peace in the region.



As the international community grapples with the conflict's aftermath, Trump's controversial plan has become a focal point in discussions about Gaza's reconstruction and the path forward for its residents.

