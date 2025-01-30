Robert Pattinson: I've Eaten Nothing But Salmon For Months
Date
1/30/2025 3:30:22 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 30 (IANS) hollywood star Robert Pattinson said that he ate "nothing but salmon" for months, having previously stuck to a diet of canned tuna on film sets.
He told GQ magazine:“I'm kind of like a kid. I'm doing a lot of jobs in a row and I get very obsessed about needing to have regimented behaviour - otherwise I'd feel crazy afterwards. But I was having lunch yesterday and I was like, I can't taste salmon anymore. And I realised I've eaten nothing but salmon for like, months.
"It's like I have a seal's diet: I genuinely have been eating salmon three times a day."
The 38-year-old star is no stranger to a fish-based diet. He shared that there was a time where he would only tuck into canned tuna on film sets, reports co.
He said: "I used to only eat tuna out of a can when I was working - I just put Cholula hot sauce on a can of tuna. Someone saw me doing it once and they were like, that's absolutely disgusting.
"And then suddenly I kind of got afraid of mercury poisoning, so I switched to salmon. Someone told me I could just get mercury poisoning from salmon anyway. But yeah: I endorse.”
The 'The Devil All the Time' star quipped that he also supports "hyper-loading caffeine" early in the day.
He said: "I definitely endorse hyper-loading caffeine right at the beginning of the day. You just need to basically live your entire day in a kind of manic state. But I can't do Celsius - it's too much. That feels like I've kind of gotten on a roller coaster and I can't get off it.”
Pattinson said that his favourite thing is instant coffee, more than anything else.
“It's very English. I like it when it looks like oil - that's what my espresso is, just barely dissolved coffee granules,” he added.
MENAFN30012025000231011071ID1109147400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.