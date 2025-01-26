Saudi German Hospital Aseer branch achieves new milestone with prestigious ANCC Magnet ® Designation

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Saudi Arabia, 26 January 2025- Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Aseer has earned the prestigious Magnet® Designation, a distinguished recognition for nursing excellence awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accolade positions SGH Aseer as the first hospital in the Southern Region of Saudi Arabia to achieve this esteemed honor.

Furthermore, it showcases SGH’s unwavering dedication to delivering world-class patient care, by embracing innovative practices, professional development, research, staff engagement and quality outcomes in nursing practice. The Magnet ® designation is awarded to only 9.8% of hospitals in the U.S., with 16 international hospitals recognized and just 5 in Saudi Arabia. This positioning establishes SGH Aseer as a regional leader in nursing excellence.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, commented: “Saudi German Hospital Aseer sets a new benchmark for nursing practice in the region by receiving the prestigious Magnet Recognition. This accomplishment is a true reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to elevating care standards and promoting innovation, thereby advancing healthcare services in the region and beyond.”

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Group CEO of Saudi German Health, stated: “The Magnet Recognition represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform healthcare by providing exceptional patient care and fostering innovation. This recognition reflects our dedication to continuous improvement, enhancing quality care, and shaping healthcare outcomes that positively impact the communities we serve, thereby ensuring the best patient experience.”

Iman El Kouwatly, Group Chief Nursing Officer at Saudi German Health, said: “Magnet Recognition is the highest credential a healthcare organization can achieve, and we are thrilled to earn this prestigious honor. This accomplishment reflects our team’s steadfast commitment to excellence in health care under the leadership of Mr. Ramzi Mouawad, CNO of SGH Aseer. We are proud to be recognized among the elite hospitals worldwide that have received this gold standard for nursing excellence."

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, SGH Aseer recently hosted a special event at the hospital’s auditorium, where approximately 300 attendees from the hospital staff, families, and patients gathered to honour this milestone.

The Magnet Recognition is a milestone in Saudi German Health’s transformational journey, reinforcing the organisation’s steadfast dedication to improving healthcare outcomes and enhancing patient-centred care and patient experience. Saudi German Health has long been at the forefront of healthcare innovation, continually striving to ensure top-tier clinical outcomes and exceptional patient satisfaction.





