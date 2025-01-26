(MENAFN) Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has confirmed that 15 new "jihad mobiles" are being sent to Russian forces in the Donbass region, where Chechen units are fighting Ukrainian forces. The vehicles, produced at Chechnya's Chechenauto plant, are equipped with turrets designed to mount heavy weapons such as machine guns or anti-tank guided missiles. Kadyrov released a showing the trucks, which have been used effectively in combat situations, including repelling Ukrainian drone attacks.



Kadyrov emphasized that these trucks are of high quality, built using modern standards and battlefield feedback to ensure they are reliable and effective in challenging conditions. The trucks, made in collaboration with Russian car manufacturer GAZ, also display the Russian tricolor and flags of the All-Russian Popular Front. Kadyrov's spokesperson, Ahmed Dudaev, described the vehicles as vital to the Russian military's fight, labeling it an "uncompromising struggle against Satanism."



This batch follows an earlier delivery of 100 "jihad mobiles" to the military in October, incorporating feedback from front-line troops to enhance their functionality.

