Woman Ends Life Fearing Harassment By Loan Recovery Agents In Karnataka Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Jan 27 (IANS) Despite the state government's assurance on the protection of borrowers from harassment by microfinancing institutions, a woman in the Mysuru district of Karnataka committed fearing torture by the microfinance company staffers.

Mysuru is the native district of Chief Siddaramaiah.

The incident was reported from Ambale village in Mysuru district and the deceased was identified as 53-year-old Jayasheela. The on Monday said the woman had ended her life by consuming poisonous tablets.

According to the family, Jayasheela had obtained a Rs 5 lakh loan for carrying out farming and dairy farming and had to pay Rs 20,000 EMI every month. However, the cow, which she had bought from the loan amount, died. The woman also suffered losses as the crops could not fetch a good price. She had reached a stage where it had become difficult for her to lead a normal life. She purchased the poisonous tablets used in agriculture and committed suicide in nearby Hullahalli village. The Nanjangud Rural police registered a case and investigated the matter.

Incidentally, on January 25, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a high-level meeting on the issues faced by the people due to microfinance institutions. Addressing the press conference at Vidhana Soudha after the meeting, the CM announced that the government was committed to protecting the interests of borrowers who take loans from microfinance institutions.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those who harass borrowers. A new law will be formulated soon through an ordinance to safeguard borrowers' interests. Criminal cases will be filed against those involved in forced loan recovery. The law will also provide provisions for filing complaints voluntarily," he said.

The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress-led government in the state, saying that without the backing of the current establishment, microfinancing scams would not have progressed so far.