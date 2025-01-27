PM Modi Extends Gratitude To World Leaders For R-Day Wishes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders for their greetings and wishes on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day.

In response to a post on X by Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, PM Modi said, "Thank you Prime Minister @MichealMartinTD for your kind wishes. I am confident that the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Ireland, based on the shared trust and belief in democracy, will continue to strengthen in times to come."

Extending wishes on India's R-Day, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin wrote in the post, "On this Republic Day in India, I offer my heartfelt greetings to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India. Ireland treasures the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between our nations."

PM Modi also extended thanks to French President Emmanuel Macron

"My dear friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, your kind greetings on India's 76th Republic Day are deeply appreciated. Your august presence last year on this day was indeed a high point in our strategic partnership and enduring friendship. See you soon at the AI Action Summit in Paris as we work together for better future of the humanity."

Extending wishes on India's 76th Republic Day Emmanuel Macron posted on X, "My congratulations to the Indian people and my dear friend @NarendraModi on this Republic Day. Fond memories of that great moment of friendship I shared with you in 2024. Looking forward to seeing you in France in February for the Summit on Action for Artificial Intelligence."

Earlier on Sunday PM Modi extended thanks to Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

India celebrated the 76th Republic Day on Sunday as the majestic Kartavya Path in the national Capital saw India's rich cultural heritage and its military might on full display, with the country's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates in attendance.

More than 30 tableaux from 16 state governments and Union Territories, Central ministries, Tri-services and veterans participated in the celebrations, highlighting this year's theme of 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.