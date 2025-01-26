UAE, IRENA Lead Discussions On Gender Equity, Energy Transition On International Day Of Clean Energy

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Commemoration coincides with 16th anniversary of founding of agency Session invites attendees to refine, evaluate, chart next steps to strengthen Renewables Talk, Women in initiatives

Dubai, UAE 26 January 2025: The UAE, in collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), today hosted a special session of the Women in Diplomacy and Renewables Talk initiatives. Celebrating the International Day of Clean Energy, this year's event coincided with the 16th anniversary of the foundation of IRENA and reiterated the global commitment to providing universal clean energy access and meeting the climate goals pledged during the UAE Consensus at the culmination of COP28.

Hosted at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Sustainability and Innovation Centre, the initiatives focus on driving gender equity in diplomacy and energy leadership while fostering innovative and inclusive dialogue to address the global energy transition. In a bid to strengthen its impact, this event welcomed Permanent Representatives to IRENA, diplomats, and energy leaders to reflect on the progress of these programmes, share best practices, and refine their roadmap for the future.

Participants also contributed to identifying key themes and structures for future sessions and discussed ways to increase momentum for the gender equity and energy transition dialogues ahead of COP30 in Belm, Brazil.

In her opening remarks, H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdulla Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment stated On International Day of Clean Energy, and as we mark IRENA's 16th anniversary, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to a just and inclusive clean energy transition. This collaborative session on the subject of Women in Diplomacy and Renewables underscores the importance of gender equity and inclusion in driving sustainable development. By empowering women and ensuring their participation, we unlock the full potential of the global energy sector. We are proud to host this important dialogue and to work alongside IRENA and other nations to accelerate the global shift towards clean energy.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: "I thank the United Arab Emirates for their steadfast partnership in accelerating the global energy transition as we celebrate this year's International Day of Clean Energy. This day not only marks the anniversary of IRENA's founding on 26 January 2009, but it also serves as a clear reminder of the potential of renewables to address climate change, foster sustainable development, reduce pollution, and shape a clean energy future for all. Despite record growth in renewables, the global distribution of renewable power remains alarmingly uneven, with the Global South increasingly being left behind. Urgent global action is needed to address the structural and systemic barriers hindering progress, including gaps in critical infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, technical capacity, and the need for significantly increased investment.

H.E. Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA, added, "The UAE's enduring partnership with IRENA reflects our shared commitment to fostering vital conversations that drive real change. By championing gender equity and energy leadership, we're not just expanding representation we're unleashing diverse perspectives and innovative solutions to tackle our world's most existential climate and energy challenges."

The session concluded with a guided tour of the DEWA Sustainability and Innovation Centre, where delegates explored cutting-edge technologies in renewable energy and energy efficiency showcased at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park developed under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

Co-facilitated by the UAE and Panama, The International Day of Clean Energy was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2023 as a call to action to raise awareness and mobilize a just and inclusive transition to clean energy for the benefit of people and the planet.