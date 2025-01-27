Workers In Panama Prefer Good Salary Over Vacation Time
1/27/2025 4:09:38 AM
Three out of 10 workers in Panama would prefer to have other employment benefits instead of taking vacations, according to a survey.
This trend is also reflected in other countries in the region: Ecuador leads the list with 45%; followed by Peru with 31%; Panama with 25%; Argentina also has 15% and Chile, 20%.
But what would Panamanians like? 46% would prefer a good salary; 29% would opt for bonuses or additional financial incentives; 10% would choose to work without fixed hours, only by objectives; 7% would prefer to have occasional days off without a specific reason and another 7% would choose other types of benefits, according to Konzerta's Vacations 3.0 study.
Also, 26% of workers in Panama would prioritize reducing their working hours rather than going on vacation.
This crystallizes a change in labor priorities, where the revaluation of salaries and economic compensations take the lead, said Jeff Alejandro Morales, Marketing Manager of Konzerta.
Vacations 3.0 is a study in which 2,096 workers from Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Panama and Peru participated.
The research explores talent preferences and priorities around work-related vacations.
The study also referred to workers who did not take vacations and thus, 48% of workers took vacations in the last year, while 52% did not .
36% said they did not do so due to a lack of financial resources; 21% attributed it to a change of employment; and 11% attributed it to having health problems or a family situation that prevented them from doing so.
