Qatar Grand Prix: Loyola And Hsieh Seal Titles At Aspire

Doha: Neisser Loyola of Belgium and Hong Kong's Kaylin Sin Yan Hsieh were crowned men's and women's champions at the Epee Qatar Grand Prix, which concluded in Doha yesterday.

At the start-of-the-art Aspire Dome, Loyola claimed his maiden Grand Prix with a thrilling 15-11 win over Hungary's Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Gergely Siklosi, in a rematch of the 2023 final.



Siklosi clinched the men's title two years ago at the same venue, defeating the 2022 World Epee Championship bronze winner with a 15-10 score.

Loyola, 26, showcased his brilliance yesterday to overcome the former world champion with electrifying moves.

The Belgian's path to glory included a dominant 15-9 semifinal rout of Italy's Davide Di Veroli, while Siklosi outclassed Venezuela's London Olympics champion Ruben Limardo Gascon 12-7. Di Veroli and Limardo Gascon shared bronze honours.

Earlier, Hsieh delivered a masterclass in the women's final to earn her maiden senior major fencing title.

The 23-year-old two-time Asian Games medallist secured a dominant 15-7 win over Estonian veteran Nelli Differt.

On her way to the Doha finale, Hsieh fend off a fierce challenge from Ukraine's Dzhoan Feybi Bezhura with a 15-12 scoreline, while Differt overcame Italy's Lucrezia Paulis 15-11. Following the defeats, Bezhura and Paulis both shared bronze.

The Epee Grand Prix, hosted by the Qatar Fencing Federation (QFF), saw 247 male and 192 female fencers from 56 nations in action over three days at the world class venue. The Epee Grand Prix now moves to Budapest, Hungary for the Westend Grand Prix from March 14-16 before the season finale at Cali, Colombia which will be held from May 9-11.