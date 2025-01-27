Afghanistan's Futsal Star Omid Qanbari Joins Iraq's Al-Jaish Club

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials from the Futsal Committee of the Afghanistan Federation have announced that national futsal player Omid Qanbari has joined the Iraqi club Al-Jaish.

The federation revealed on Monday, January 27 that Qanbari attracted interest from international clubs following his impressive performance in the 2024 Futsal held in Uzbekistan.

According to the federation, Qanbari has signed an official one-season contract with Al-Jaish, joining the club in Iraq's premier futsal league.

Omid Qanbari is considered one of Afghanistan's most outstanding futsal players, having played a key role in the team's success in various tournaments with his remarkable performances.

In the 2024 Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan, Qanbari made a significant impact by scoring Afghanistan's opening goal in the sixth minute against Angola, helping the team secure a 6-4 victory.

Additionally, during the World Cup qualifying play-offs, Qanbari was among the goal-scorers in Afghanistan's historic 5-3 win over Kyrgyzstan, which secured the nation's qualification for the tournament.

Qanbari's transfer to Al-Jaish marks a significant milestone in his career and a proud moment for Afghanistan futsal, reflecting the growing recognition of Afghanistan's talent on the international stage. His success serves as an inspiration for young players aspiring to represent Afghanistan globally.

This move also highlights the potential for Afghanistan's athletes to make an impact in foreign leagues, paving the way for further opportunities and collaborations between Afghanistan and international sports organizations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram