Eritrea: Commission Of Culture And Sports Provides Vocational Training

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Commission of Culture and Sports has provided vocational training to 56 youth. Among them, ten youth completed a three-year training program in music, 22 youth participated in a three-month dance training, and 24 youth underwent a three-month program in document and management.

Highlighting the significance of the training, Lt. Col. Samuel Tsegay, head of administration and finance at the commission, emphasized the importance of sustaining such programs to further develop cultural activities.

In related news, vocational training was also provided to 196 youth, including 89 females, in the Foro sub-zone. The training covered areas such as electricity, first aid, and social sciences.

Mr. Osman Ahmedin, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the sub-zone, urged the trainees to apply their skills practically and announced that similar training programs will be organized in the future.

Mr. Suleiman Yosuf, head of Political and Organizational Affairs of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Northern Red Sea Region, noted that the various training programs will significantly contribute in nurturing competent youth and in transferring societal values. He also commended those who contributed to the successful implementation of the programs.

On his part, Mr. Seid Ali, head of administration and finance in the Foro sub-zone, stressed that addressing the needs of youth is a shared responsibility and expressed the sub-zonal administration's commitment to playing its part in these efforts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.