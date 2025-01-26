Polish FM affirms that Orban will face ‘consequences’ for blocking sanctions

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Donald Tusk has warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of serious repercussions if he blocks the renewal of EU sanctions against Russia. The EU has imposed multiple rounds of economic penalties on Russia since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, and these sanctions must be renewed every six months with unanimous consent from all EU member states. The next renewal deadline is January 31.



Earlier this week, Orban threatened to veto the renewal unless Ukraine resumes a gas transit deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom. Tusk responded on social media, stating that if Orban blocks the sanctions, it would make it clear that Hungary is siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than supporting European security.



Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto fired back, accusing Tusk of working for liberal financier George Soros, and emphasized Hungary's priority of safeguarding its energy security.



Orban, who has advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict since its beginning, has also previously threatened to veto other EU sanctions unless Hungary receives specific concessions, including exemptions for its oil and nuclear sectors.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129847