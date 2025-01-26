Slovak Premier declares only two genders to be acknowledged in constitution

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has announced plans to amend the country’s to officially recognize only two genders: male and female. During a broadcast on the STVR program ‘Saturday Dialogues,’ Fico framed the proposal as a return to “common sense.” He emphasized that Slovakia should not entertain identities outside of traditional gender norms, dismissing claims of non-human identities like helicopters, cats, or dogs.



Fico’s proposed constitutional amendment would codify the recognition of two genders, tying it to existing definitions, including marriage. He argued that the amendment is necessary to preserve Slovakia's sovereignty in moral and ethical matters, particularly in the face of potential conflicts with the European Union.



The prime minister also stressed that Slovakia's education system should reflect this constitutional stance, with schools teaching that marriage is exclusively between a man and a woman. Fico’s remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reaffirming the recognition of only two genders in official US policies.



Fico praised Trump’s approach as a “pragmatic, rational policy” and suggested that the EU should adopt a similar stance. He has not yet provided a timeline for the amendment, but indicated it would be submitted to the Slovak parliament soon.

