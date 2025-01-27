NHRC Chairperson Lauds Role Played By Qatar And Turkiye In Mediating For Peace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Chairperson of National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and Chairperson of Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, met yesterday with Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, H E Numan Kurtulmus.

During the meeting, she highlighted the crucial roles played by both Qatar and Turkiye in mediating peaceful conflict resolutions. She also praised the efforts of the two countries in fostering inter-civilizational dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence among peoples.

Al Attiyah emphasised Qatar's ongoing support for Palestinian cause, particularly in providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people amidst Israeli aggression. She also acknowledged Qatar's pivotal role in securing the recent ceasefire agreement and its commitment to reconstruction efforts following Israel's repeated attacks on Gaza.

Al Attiyah commended Turkiye's unwavering support for Palestinian cause, which remains central to both Arab and Islamic worlds. She stressed the need to end the double standards in international institutions and to prevent impunity, as a key safeguard against future violations.

She reaffirmed the strong ties between Qatar and Turkiye, underscoring both countries' determination to strengthen cooperation in various fields, particularly in human rights.

In the meeting, Al Attiyah gave an overview of the National Human Rights Committee in Qatar, its national, regional, and international roles, and the latest developments in human rights in the country. She also presented the NHRC strategic plan for 2024-2030, expressing the Committee's eagerness to enhance collaboration with Turkiye in promoting human rights, particularly in areas like women's rights and social justice.

Al Attiyah discussed ways to improve mechanisms for addressing human rights complaints and ensuring a quick and effective response. She also talked about boosting cultural cooperation between the two countries through organizing cultural and intellectual events aimed at promoting dialogue among societies.

In a separate meeting, Al Attiyah met with Chairman of Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkiye, H E Muharrem Kilic, to discuss activating the cooperation agreement between National Human Rights Committee and Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution signed in February 2023.

Al Attiyah reaffirmed the Committee's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Turkish institution, based on the strong, longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Al Attiyah also suggested organizing joint training programs and initiatives to raise awareness of human rights, such as creating human rights curricula for schools.

She further proposed hosting a conference in 2025 on combating extremism, hate speech, and Islamophobia, noting that such events and training sessions would help strengthen the capacity of targeted groups to protect and promote human rights, while also fostering continued cooperation between public institutions and non-governmental organizations.

Separately, the Chairperson of NHRC and GANHRI met with Chairperson of the Petitions Committee in the Turkish Parliament, Sunay Karamik.

They discussed potential collaboration between National Human Rights Committee and Petitions Committee in addressing human rights issues and sharing best practices in managing petitions raised in the Turkish Parliament.