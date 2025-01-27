Tusshar Kapoor Reveals The ‘Most Innocent’ Member Of His Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Tusshar Kapoor recently took to social to share a heartfelt birthday post for his nephew, Ravie, calling him the "most innocent member" of the Kapoor family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a throwback of Ravie with his son Laksshya where the two could be seen sitting and eating in a village seeming setting room. For the caption, Tushar wrote,“God bless you #Ravie ..... The most innocent member in our family! #angel #godschild Many many days come, again and again my heart sings this, you live for thousands of years, this is my wish! #happybirthdaytoyou.”

Ektaa Kapoor also penned a sweet birthday note for her son, Ravie Kapoor. The producer posted a playful video of Ravie and wrote,“Jai Hanumantaaa! May you be joyous, happy, and full of love, my darling son! You are the love of my life!”

The video showcases Ravie's adorable moments with his mother, uncle Tusshar Kapoor, and grandfather, Jeetendra.

Ektaa Kapoor welcomed her son, Ravie, through surrogacy on January 27, 2019. She shared the joyful news on her social media and also revealed his name, choosing to name him Ravie after her father, Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

In a heartfelt post, Ekta announced the arrival of her son, saying,“By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine, and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent,” part of her note read.“It is an emotional moment for me and my family, and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor.”