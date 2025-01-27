Impactful Programmes Bring Immense Value In Women Leaders Across Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's hosting of various impactful programmes continue to up-skill women leaders and will bring an immense value to organisations, an official said.

This includes cognitive diversity and differing perspectives that underpin the quality of innovation and drive better business performance and solutions, especially in complex environments.

In this regard, HEC Paris, Doha recently unveiled a four-month 'Executive Women Leaders Custom Programmes' for companies in Qatar and the region, designed to prepare women for senior leadership positions across various industries. The programmes, which commenced this month will equip participants with the skills, confidence, and networks essential for excelling in executive roles.

These programmes are led by Dr. Shaheena Janjuha-Jivraj, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurial Leadership and Diversity at HEC Paris Doha with over 20 years of experience working with global entities, along with deep expertise in women's leadership research.

“By fostering leadership diversity, we enable organisations to build resilience and achieve sustainable growth,” Dr. Janjuha-Jivraj told The Peninsula in an interview.

The programme leader noted that this initiative is designed to uncover opportunities for women to thrive and overcome barriers. She said,“By contextualising this data and building on our extensive experience of delivering these programmes in Qatar and the region, we ensure they are tailored to address how women navigate work and career progression locally.” One of the core elements of the programmes is creating a framework that enables women to identify the key levers for advancing their careers while aligning with the needs of their organisations.“These programmes are not just about leadership development; they are about equipping women to become better problem-solvers, leveraging their strengths for themselves and their teams,” Dr. Janjuha-Jivraj said.

Meanwhile, it also encourages women to take responsibility for their careers despite waiting for promotions or opportunities, the official said.

“Participants work on identifying career paths, mapping the resources they need, and understanding how to move upward, transition across departments, or create the impact they envision. Peer support and mentorship also play a significant role, with a focus on championing-offering a nuanced approach to sponsorship,” she said.

Dr. Janjuha-Jivraj underscored that the success of these programmes depends on the active involvement of company leaders. She said,“We work closely with C-suite executives to identify stretch opportunities for women, which not only supports career progression but also fosters ongoing conversations about organisational investment in leadership diversity.” Highlighting the need for increased women's programmes in the country, she said“Women often encounter challenges that are more difficult to address in mixed groups. Tailored programs provide the necessary space to explore these issues, identify solutions, and emphasise the importance of peer support.” The official stressed that these programs, however, move beyond the“one and done” mindset, where a single female leader in a sector is seen as sufficient progress.“For meaningful change, at least 30 percent of leadership roles should be held by minority groups, ensuring diverse perspectives in decision-making,” she said.

“When designing custom programs for women in leadership, we prioritise both content and connection. The content is tailored to address the specific barriers women face, while the connections foster networks that build social capital. These networks enable women to share experiences, support one another, and navigate challenges-an especially vital resource when they are in the minority within their organisations or industries,” Dr. Janjuha-Jivraj added.

To date, HEC Paris, Doha has delivered four programmes locally and several others regionally, including for the Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, and Tamkeen – Bahrain's Labor Fund. Nearly 200 women have benefitted from these programs, gaining valuable leadership skills and experience.