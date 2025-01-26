CP67 Mall in Mohali Celebrating Republic Day with Punjab’s First-Ever Grand Republic Day Parade

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mohali, January 25, 2025 – CP67 Mall in Mohali is celebrating Republic Day in a truly grand fashion with its Grand Republic Day Weekend, running from January 24 to 26, 2025. The event will feature Punjab’s first-ever grand Republic Day parade, stunning festive décor, and engaging activities that promise to captivate and unite the community.

The grand Republic Day parade will take place on January 26, 2025, from 9 onwards, showcasing the cultural richness and diversity of India. Featuring 12 states and their unique traditions, the parade is a vivid portrayal of unity in diversity. Over 200 participants, including students and cultural groups dressed in traditional attire, will perform lively dances, music, and customs unique to their states. Attendees can look forward to a spectacular lineup of vibrant performances from states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Bihar. Each group will present a one-minute cultural performance, providing a dynamic and engaging experience that celebrates India's rich heritage.

To further immerse visitors in the festive spirit, CP67 Mall will feature stunning Republic Day décor, including tricolor banners and beautifully designed photo booths. These elements promise to create the perfect patriotic atmosphere, offering visitors an opportunity to capture memorable moments and showcase their pride on social media.

In addition to the parade, CP67 Mall will host a Nail & Thread Art Workshop from January 24 to 26, 2025, starting at 4 PM daily. Led by a renowned artist, participants will get hands-on experience creating an 18’ x 6’ Indian flag using nail-and-thread art. This modern twist on traditional craftsmanship invites attendees to collaborate in weaving threads of orange, white, and green to bring the tricolor to life in a creative and meaningful way.

The festivities will culminate in a Flag Hoisting Ceremony on January 26, 2025, inviting attendees to "raise the flag and raise the pride." CP67 Mall’s Republic Day celebration promises a weekend filled with culture, creativity, and patriotism, making it an event to remember.

Join CP67 Mall this Republic Day Weekend to experience the grandeur of India’s culture and heritage, brought to life like never before.





