Donald Trump Pressures Jordan And Egypt To Take Palestinians From Gaza, Says 'It's A Real Mess'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) U.S. President Donald remarked that Jordan and Egypt should accept more Palestinians from Gaza, where the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a humanitarian crisis.

While speaking about his call with Jordan's King Abdullah, the US President said,“I said to him I'd love you to take on more because I'm looking at the whole Gaza strip right now and it's a mess, it's a real mess. I'd like him to take people.”

The President's statemen came during a 20-minute question-and-answer session with reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday as reported by Associated Press.

"I'd like Egypt to take people," Trump told reporters as quoted by several news agecny. He also informed reporters that he would be speaking to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today, January 26.

“You're talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, You know it's, over,” he added.

'Almost everything's demolished, and people are dying' says Trump

The President further told reporters,“But it's literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything's demolished, and people are dying there. So, I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change.”

Meanwhile, the truce for Gaza continued as Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers held captive during the 15-month-long war in Gaza in return for 200 Palestinian prisoners in Israel. The next exchange is expected on Feb. 1. The truce also halted the fighting in Gaza for at least six weeks.