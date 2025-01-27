Qatar Chamber, Turkiye's Metals Exporters Association Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday, a Turkish delegation representing the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters' Association. The meeting focused on ways to enhance collaboration in the metals and strengthen cooperation between Qatari and Turkish businessmen in this sector.

Speaking at the meeting, Noora Al Awlan, Director of Research and Studies at the Chamber, said that relations between Qatar and Turkiye have seen significant development at all levels, noting that trade between the two countries reached QR4.75bn in 2023.

She also highlighted the mutual investments established in both countries across various sectors, terming Turkiye as an important trade partner for Qatar.

Al Awlan emphasised that the meeting presents a valuable opportunity to promote trade and strengthen cooperation between Qatari and Turkish companies by fostering joint projects and partnerships. She also reaffirmed the Chamber's commitment to enhancing collaboration among business owners from both sides.

For his part, Mohamed Al Fateh, the Commercial Attaché at the Turkish Embassy in Qatar, emphasised the close relations between Qatar and Turkiye across all sectors, particularly in the commercial and economic fields.

He noted the shared desire to strengthen these ties and expand mutual investments, highlighting that the delegation includes representatives from 13 companies eager to explore investment opportunities in Qatar and establish new partnerships with their Qatari counterparts.

Ebru Kutlualp, Chief of Metals Industry Development at the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association, delivered a presentation on the association, its services, and the numerous opportunities for cooperation with the Qatari side.

She said that all exports from companies under the association are distributed within the European Union and emphasised their desire to expand into the Middle East region, including Qatar.