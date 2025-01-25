Blog Chicks Commence Feature Series On Organising Easter Weekend Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Australian Bloggers

Australian lifestyle site Blog Chicks confirmed they will commence publishing a series of features on tips for organising Easter Weekend events.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blog Chicks is an magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, and for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.During February they will respond to reader enquiries relating to Easter weddings with features from Chair Hire Melbourne and Sound & Lighting Hire who are specialists at assisting with arranging weddings and corporate events.The first feature is on the benefits of hiring event seating and sound equipment as well as tips on catering for the special event.Chair Hire Melbourne are recognised as having one of the largest selections of chairs for hire in Melbourne with their experienced staff able to advise on the most suitable options for the event and numbers attending. To learn more about Chair Hire Co and the chairs they recommend for weddings by visiting their website here:Sound & Lighting Hire are known for the extensive selection of sound and living equipment needed for outdoor or location weddings. Their experienced staff are able to advise on the most suitable options for the location and environment the wedding is being held. To learn more about Sound & Lighting Hire and their array of technology they have for your event by visiting their website here:Diane Muller, founder and content editor of Blog Chicks said this in her interview with Eleven Media“The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Blog Chicks and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here:About Blog ChicksBlog Chicks is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

Diane Muller

Blog Chicks

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.