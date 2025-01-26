Police Explosives Experts Neutralize Unexploded Part Of Kh-59 Missile In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, the police's explosives experts destroyed an unexploded part of a Kh-59 missile found in the Sumy district.

That's according to the National in the Sumy region, Ukrinform reports.

“The police received a report about the discovery of an enemy munition that did not explode in the Sumy district. The explosives service's mobile group from the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy region immediately went to the site,” the report says.

The police's explosives experts successfully neutralized the unexploded part of the missile.

As reported, explosives experts destroyed an unexploded warhead of a Kh-101 cruise missile in the Vinnytsia region on January 15.