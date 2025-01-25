Americana Restaurants Expands its footprint in Oman with the Acquisition of Pizza Hut

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Americana Restaurants International Plc, the leading out-of-home dining and quick-service restaurant operator in the MENA region and Kazakhstan, has completed the of Pizza Hut brand in Oman from the Khimji Ramdas Group. The acquisition of 46 Pizza Hut restaurants, with an annual revenue of approximately $11 million in 2024, supports Americana Restaurants’ strategy to expand its regional footprint and strengthen its presence in existing markets.

Operating in Oman since 1986 through its popular brands KFC and Hardee’s, Americana Restaurants has built a strong connection with local communities. This acquisition not only reinforces Americana Restaurants commitment to the Sultanate but also fosters economic growth, generates new employment opportunities, and deepens ties with Omani community.

In July 2022, Americana Restaurants signed a franchise agreement with Yum! Brands, to develop and operate Pizza Hut restaurants across Saudi Arabia, except for Jeddah city and has established a strong network of close to 100 restaurants in the Kingdom. Through this acquisition in Oman, Americana Restaurants has increased its network of Pizza Hut restaurants across multiple markets in the region to circa 450, further solidifying its position as a category leader in the pizza segment. This strategic move demonstrates Americana's commitment to the Pizza Hut brand and its vision for continued growth in the region.

By integrating Pizza Hut’s strong local presence with Americana’s operational expertise and focus on innovation, the company is well-positioned to drive growth and deliver exceptional dining experiences. The move also enhances Americana’s ability to optimize operations and capitalize on advanced digital capabilities, such as online ordering and personalized marketing, to meet evolving customer preferences and improve convenience.

Americana Restaurants remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition, leveraging its proven expertise to deliver long-term value to customers, communities, and stakeholders.





