Game Changer Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 15: Ram Charan's Movie Mints ₹184 Crore Barely Surviving In Week 3

Game Changer Worldwide Collection Day 15 : Charan and Kiara Advani's starrer Game Changer is struggling to survive on the big screen for a third week after it went out of business in three of the five languages it was released in by the second week in theatres.

Hanging on to hope with just Telugu and Hindi languages in business on Day 15, Game Changer has managed to earn just ₹183.79 crore globally. This number is still far from what makers had claimed it earned on its opening day.

The maker of Game Changer had announced that the film had collected ₹186 crore on its opening day, January 10.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the political drama has minted ₹30.25 crore overseas.

The film Game Changer netted ₹129.01 crore at the Indian box office in 15 days, while its gross collection stood at ₹153.54 crore.

Of this, it has earned a total of ₹87.63 crore in its original language, Telugu , while in Hindi, the film earned ₹32.52 crore. The film also minted ₹8.26 crore in Tamil. It was also released in Malayalam and Kannada but could not breach even ₹1 crore mark in either of the languages in 15 days.

Ram Charan 's movie relied solely on Telugu and Hindi to survive another week in theatres. On Day 15, according to Sacnilk, Game Changer earned ₹0.14 crore in Telugu and just ₹0.07 crore in Hindi.